India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Chances of rain

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand, who resume on 101/2, lost their upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217. Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.
Rain washed out an entire day’s play for the second time in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest. Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the inaugural edition of test cricket’s pinnacle event.
IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels the ICC should find a way to decide a winner in case the rain-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here ends in a draw. The former skipper urged the ICC to find a tie-breaker to determine a winner and cited the examples of other sports such as football and tennis. “In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In Tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker,” he said. READ MORE
According to MET Department, the conditions have changed a bit. The conditions indicate that there will be rain in Southampton around 3:30 PM IST on Day 5. (Source - Met office). There’s a decent breeze which should help the outfield dry.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Persistent rain continued to disrupt the final as the fourth day's play was washed out on Monday. New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen's 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final. The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day. India's middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs. There is the provision of a reserve day and there's a much better forecast over the remaining two days. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.