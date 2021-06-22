India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Chances of rain

WTC Final, India vs New Zealand Day 5 in Southampton

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand, who resume on 101/2, lost their upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217. Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.

Rain washed out an entire day’s play for the second time in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest. Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the inaugural edition of test cricket’s pinnacle event.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult