India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: First session delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand are in a good position having lost just two wickets for 101 runs on Day 3. Like the BlackCaps wrapped up India’s innings in the first session of Day 3 for 217, India need a similar performance from their bowlers. However, weather conditions will once again play a vital role in the proceedings at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The weather forecast shows that there is a high percentage of rain throughout the day.
Earlier on Day 3, India could add only 71 runs to their overnight score before they were bundled out. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 31 runs. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest run-scorer with 49 runs to his name. The only batsman in the Test so far to score a half-century is Kiwi opener Devon Conway who is in brilliant form having scored two centuries against England.
IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The rain gods have not been forgiving so far. With enough time in their hands, New Zealand bowlers have resorted to playing table tennis.
Not that India can’t get ahead in the tight contest – at 101/2, New Zealand are still 116 behind – but they would need to do what Jamieson did. Essentially reliant on seam rather than swing, the Indian pacemen couldn’t get the dark Dukes ball to bend around as much as the New Zealanders. READ MORE
The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami failed to extract considerable amount of swing from the favourable Ageas Bowl conditions, unlike their Kiwi counterparts. Kyle Jamieson (5/31), Neil Wagner (2/40) and Trent Boult (2/47) used the seaming conditions well as New Zealand bundled out India for 217 on the third day and then scored 101 for 2 at close of play in the rain-affected match
Hello and welcome to India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final Day 4 live blog. Disappointing news from the middle. It is currently raining in Southampton. We may have a delayed start to the first session on Day 4.