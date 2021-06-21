India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: First session delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 4

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand are in a good position having lost just two wickets for 101 runs on Day 3. Like the BlackCaps wrapped up India’s innings in the first session of Day 3 for 217, India need a similar performance from their bowlers. However, weather conditions will once again play a vital role in the proceedings at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The weather forecast shows that there is a high percentage of rain throughout the day.

Earlier on Day 3, India could add only 71 runs to their overnight score before they were bundled out. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 31 runs. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest run-scorer with 49 runs to his name. The only batsman in the Test so far to score a half-century is Kiwi opener Devon Conway who is in brilliant form having scored two centuries against England.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

