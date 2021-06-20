scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 20, 2021
India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Jamieson gets Kohli, Pant

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 20, 2021 4:21:36 pm
India grounded out 146/3 in 64.4 overs before the second day’s enthralling play was cut short by bad light after tea with 33.2 overs remaining. The Rose Bowl floodlights were on for most of the day.

The first day on Friday was washed out, and more rain is forecast on days three and four.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3 Live Score Updates

16:21 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Jamieson strikes again

Pant’s short stay at the crease comes to an end! Pant slashes at one and is caught by Latham at the second slip. Pant goes for 4. Jamieson has 3 now as Jadeja joins Rahane 33* India 156/5. Certainly New Zealand's session so far.

WATCH

16:00 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Pant survives LBW scare

Jamieson with a quick inswinging delivery which strikes Pant on the pads and New Zealand review. And it's an umpire's call, just, with the ball pitching just in line, and clipping leg-stump. NZ do not lose their review.

15:50 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Jamieson gets Virat Kohli 

Kohli falls just shy of a half-century and the Kiwis have their fourth. Kohli reviews after being given LBW. The decision stays and Kyle Jamieson has Virat Kohli trapped LBW for 44. Massive blow for Team India. IND- 149/4 -

WATCH - 

15:45 (IST)20 Jun 2021
First Session: Tricky period for India

The first session, with fresh bowlers and 2nd new ball, is the most dangerous for India. If Kohli and Co. can get out of it, maximum losing 1 more wicket, then can definitely bat the rest of the day and post a match-winning score.

15:30 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Ready for Day 3

.....and the day begins! Kohli, Rahane resume innings after a delayed start. Boult with the ball in hand has two balls left in his 13th over. Remember we have day six available. 

15:17 (IST)20 Jun 2021
UPDATE - Session timings for Day 3

Session 1 - 15:30 - 17:30
Session 2 - 18:10 - 20:25
Session 3 - 20:45 - 23:00

Play can go on until 23:30 hours. (All timings as per IST)

14:51 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Pictures from the middle
14:41 (IST)20 Jun 2021
Weather Report

Your daily weather update is here-

14:39 (IST)20 Jun 2021
News from the centre

It's been a rainy morning here in Southampton and the covers have just been removed. Next inspection will take place at 10.20 AM local time, 14.50 IST.

14:20 (IST)20 Jun 2021
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 3: Hello and Welcome

Yesterday, the final got underway after New Zealand won the toss and backed its strength by leaving out spinner Ajaz Patel and plumping for an all-pace attack plus seam-bowling allrounder Colin de Grandhomme. The decision looked good for the overcast conditions and slow outfield, but it was the India batsmen who started off with far more authority despite spending most of their buildup in quarantine and missing a warmup match. Stay tuned as we build up to day three.

SQUADS-

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell

