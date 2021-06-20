India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Jamieson gets Kohli, Pant

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Day 3 Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Gritty India batting was matched by probing New Zealand bowling in the first skirmishes of the inaugural world test championship final on Saturday.
India grounded out 146/3 in 64.4 overs before the second day’s enthralling play was cut short by bad light after tea with 33.2 overs remaining. The Rose Bowl floodlights were on for most of the day.
The first day on Friday was washed out, and more rain is forecast on days three and four.
IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pant’s short stay at the crease comes to an end! Pant slashes at one and is caught by Latham at the second slip. Pant goes for 4. Jamieson has 3 now as Jadeja joins Rahane 33* India 156/5. Certainly New Zealand's session so far.
WATCH
Jamieson with a quick inswinging delivery which strikes Pant on the pads and New Zealand review. And it's an umpire's call, just, with the ball pitching just in line, and clipping leg-stump. NZ do not lose their review.
Kohli falls just shy of a half-century and the Kiwis have their fourth. Kohli reviews after being given LBW. The decision stays and Kyle Jamieson has Virat Kohli trapped LBW for 44. Massive blow for Team India. IND- 149/4 -
WATCH -
The first session, with fresh bowlers and 2nd new ball, is the most dangerous for India. If Kohli and Co. can get out of it, maximum losing 1 more wicket, then can definitely bat the rest of the day and post a match-winning score.
.....and the day begins! Kohli, Rahane resume innings after a delayed start. Boult with the ball in hand has two balls left in his 13th over. Remember we have day six available.
Session 1 - 15:30 - 17:30
Session 2 - 18:10 - 20:25
Session 3 - 20:45 - 23:00
Play can go on until 23:30 hours. (All timings as per IST)
Your daily weather update is here-
It's been a rainy morning here in Southampton and the covers have just been removed. Next inspection will take place at 10.20 AM local time, 14.50 IST.
Yesterday, the final got underway after New Zealand won the toss and backed its strength by leaving out spinner Ajaz Patel and plumping for an all-pace attack plus seam-bowling allrounder Colin de Grandhomme. The decision looked good for the overcast conditions and slow outfield, but it was the India batsmen who started off with far more authority despite spending most of their buildup in quarantine and missing a warmup match. Stay tuned as we build up to day three.