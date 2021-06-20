India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Delayed start due to wet outfield

India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 3 Live Score Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Day 3 Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Gritty India batting was matched by probing New Zealand bowling in the first skirmishes of the inaugural world test championship final on Saturday.

India grounded out 146/3 in 64.4 overs before the second day’s enthralling play was cut short by bad light after tea with 33.2 overs remaining. The Rose Bowl floodlights were on for most of the day.

The first day on Friday was washed out, and more rain is forecast on days three and four.

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult