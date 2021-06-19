India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Clouds return after sunny patch

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Rain washed out the entire opening day’s play in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday. Not even the coin toss could take place as the square stayed under cover throughout the day.

Better weather has been forecast for the weekend with play set to begin at 2.30 IST on Saturday. Organisers have anyway allocated a reserve day to make up for lost time. The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for Test cricket.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah