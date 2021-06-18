India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Raining in Southampton

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The inaugural World Test Championship will be decided from Friday between favored India and No. 1-ranked New Zealand in Southampton. India start as favorite because of the greater options at its disposal, but will go in under prepared. New Zealand warmed up well in the Tests against England and dominated both, winning the second match at Edgbaston inside four days.

Despite an extra day reserve, the final is less at the mercy of captains Kane Williamson, Virat Kohlli and more at the weather. The forecast is challenging. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah