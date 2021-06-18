India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Raining in Southampton

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The inaugural World Test Championship will be decided from Friday between favored India and No. 1-ranked New Zealand in Southampton. India start as favorite because of the greater options at its disposal, but will go in under prepared. New Zealand warmed up well in the Tests against England and dominated both, winning the second match at Edgbaston inside four days.
Despite an extra day reserve, the final is less at the mercy of captains Kane Williamson, Virat Kohlli and more at the weather. The forecast is challenging. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India is playing spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack against New Zealand in the world test championship final starting on Friday. India surprised by announcing its team a day early on Thursday, rather than wait as long as possible to try and confirm the weather forecast, which is for poor conditions at the spin-friendly Rose Bowl.
India has gone with the five expected batsmen plus wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, but the five bowlers are playing together for the first time. Ashwin, the world's best offspinner, and Jadeja, the world's best left-arm spinner, join right-arm quicks Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Jadeja and Shami missed the last series against England at home because of respective thumb and elbow injuries.
New Zealand will wait until the toss to reveal its side.
Rain and overcast conditions took over on the eve of the start of the WTC final, and unfortunately, Day 1 doesn't appear too different. Unfortunately as predicted it’s a wet start to the Final, but there is a good news, the weather is improving each minute. As per a recent weather update, rain is being predicted throughout Friday, which not only hampers the start time of the match, but also threatens to wash the day out.
Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting in Southampton on Friday.