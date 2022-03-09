India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women’s World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.

The pitch at Hamilton’s Seddon Park has been traditionally known as a batting belter and Mithali Raj and her team would like to put up a better show against Sophie Devine’s White Ferns, who have had a great run in the recently concluded bilateral series.

More than the margin of the 1-4 defeat, it was the fact that Indians were outplayed in all departments must have been a cause of worry for head coach Ramesh Powar who has been trying out various combinations. What looked like a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all bases covered.

In fact, the Indians have already learnt a harsh lesson in the preceding ODI series where they couldn’t even defend totals of 270 and 280. But Shafali Verma’s return to form is something that the team management is looking forward to as senior pacer Jhulan Goswami said at the pre-match interaction.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

When is India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

What Time does India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match will begin at 6.30 AM IST. Toss will be at 6 AM.

Where will India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand.

How To watch India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.