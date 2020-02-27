India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana returns to XI

India have won their two matches – vs Australia and Bangladesh – so far. (Twitter/T20WorldCup) India have won their two matches – vs Australia and Bangladesh – so far. (Twitter/T20WorldCup)

India vs New Zealand Women’s (IND W vs NZ W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Victorious in their first two games, India face an unbeaten New Zealand in their third match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday at Junction Oval, Melbourne. India registered 17 and 18-run victories against defending champions Australia and Bangladesh respectively, while New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 14 balls to spare in their first game.

Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav have been in rampaging form for India. For New Zealand, the White Ferns’ skipper Sophie Devine is on a hot streak. Devine has hit six fifty-plus scores on the trot and is a major threat for the Indian bowling attack.