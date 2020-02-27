India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana returns to XI

India vs New Zealand Women’s (IND W vs NZ W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Victorious in their first two games, India face an unbeaten New Zealand in their third match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday at Junction Oval, Melbourne. India registered 17 and 18-run victories against defending champions Australia and Bangladesh respectively, while New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 14 balls to spare in their first game.
Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav have been in rampaging form for India. For New Zealand, the White Ferns’ skipper Sophie Devine is on a hot streak. Devine has hit six fifty-plus scores on the trot and is a major threat for the Indian bowling attack.
Highlights
India have made two changes to their XI. Smriti Mandhana returns to the top of the batting order after recovering from fever.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
Toss: New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to field. "We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions," says Devine.
Hello and welcome to India's third match of the Women's T20 World Cup. India are taking on New Zealand in this Group A match, with the top spot in the group on the line. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament so far and whoever wins on Thursday will get a firm grip on first place on the table. Toss coming up in a few moments.