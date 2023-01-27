scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
IND vs NZ Women U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Score Updates: India win toss and opt to field

India vs New Zealand Women U-19 World Cup Semifinal Live Updates: The first semifinal match is being held at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

By: Sports Desk
January 27, 2023 13:22 IST
U-19 World Cup, IND vs NZIND vs NZ Women's U-19 World Cup Live: India and New Zealand facing each other at the Senwes Park.

India vs New Zealand Women U-19 World Cup semifinal Live: India Under-19 team is all set to take on New Zealand U-19 in the semifinal of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The Shafali Verma-led side sealed their semi final seat after Bangladesh and England won their final matches of their group by big margins.

On the other side, New Zealand suffered a huge blow ahead of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign after captain Sophie Devine sustained an injury while playing in the domestic circuit. The White Ferns skipper broke her foot and will not be part of the team’s practice matches against England as a precaution, confirmed coach Ben Sawyer.

On top of facing the defending champions, New Zealand also meet hosts South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup group Bangladesh, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Follow India vs New Zealand Women U-19 World Cup semifinal Live Updates Here

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand Women U-19 World Cup: Follow Live Updates from the first semifinal match is being held at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

13:18 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Women's U-19 World Cup Live: IND Playing XI

Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

13:18 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Women's U-19 World Cup Live: NZ Playing XI

Anna Browning, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Izzy Sharp(c), Emma Irwin, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Natasha Codyre, Kayley Knight, Abigail Hotton

13:07 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Women's U-19 World Cup Live: Toss Time

India won the toss and elected to field. The pitch is expected to offer assist both - batters and bowlers. Chances of rain is unlikely. 

13:04 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Women's U-19 World Cup Live: Wishes pour in for women in blue
13:01 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Women's U-19 World Cup Live: Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC U19 Women's World Cup Semi-Final between India and New Zealand from the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Stay tuned for live updates.

India vs New Zealand  Women's World Cup Squads:

India Women U19 Squad: Shafali Verma(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Falak Naz, Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu, Shabnam MD

New Zealand Women U19 Squad: Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Olivia Anderson(c), Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin, Louisa Kotkamp

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
