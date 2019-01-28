India vs New Zealand Live Women Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Indian women’s 2nd ODI match against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Women Cricket Score Streaming Online: India started their first international series under coach WV Raman with a high as they defeated New Zealand in the 1st Women’s ODI by 9 wickets. The spinners Ekta Bishta and Poonam Yadav impressed with their spin bowling attack while Smriti Mandhana scored a ton with the bat, as India chased down the target of 193 set by the Kiwis in 33 overs. Now, going into the 2nd ODI, the Blue Eves will feel they have the mental advantage, while the hosts would be on the backfoot. India would be eager to seel off the series at Bay Oval, rather than stretching it wide open in the 3rd ODI.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI?

Advertising

The 2nd Women ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI?

The 2nd Women ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI will begin at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand 2nd Women ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar.