India vs New Zealand Live Women Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Indian women’s first ODI match against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Women Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian women’s cricket team will aim to put behind the off-field drama and bring the focus back on the game when it clashes with New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday. The Indian women’s team was at the centre of a huge controversy after its semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies owing to a bitter public spat between ODI captain Mithali Raj and the then coach Ramesh Powar.

The side would be aiming to improve its fifth position in the ICC championship table through this series, which is part of the world body’s women’s championship and will determine qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match:

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI?

The 1st Women ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI?

The 1st Women ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI will begin at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st Women ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.