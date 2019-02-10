India vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: When is 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand?

After going down in the first two T20Is, Indian women cricket team would eye for a consolation win when they take on New Zealand in the final encounter of the three-match series on Sunday. After witnessing a dramatic collapse on previous two ocassions, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that the batters do well in the final encounter. However, it would be intresting to see if the team management include Mithali Raj in the playing XI for the final clash. In a bid to build a reformed squad ahead the 2020 T20 World Cup, the team management have dropped the senior cricketer, who is no longer considered a force to reckon with in the shortest format.

Advertising

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead a confident New Zealand side would aim for a clean sweep and would like to maintain the winning momentum after winning three matches on the trot, one ODI and two T20Is.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Which channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and all its regional and HD platforms.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will begin at 8:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 AM IST.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch scores and updates on Indian Express Sports Twitter account with report thereafter on IndianExpress.com.