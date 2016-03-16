Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
India vs New Zealand: Who said what about India’s loss, New Zealand win on Twitter

India lost their opener against New Zealand by 47 runs, making it five out of five defeats to New Zealand in T20Is.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2016 5:28:44 pm
India, chasing 127, were bowled out for 79 by New Zealand. (Source: PTI)
Title favourites India capitulated to a shocking 47-run defeat against a spirited New Zealand in a low-scoring game as the hosts launched their ICC World Twenty20 campaign in the most ignominious manner, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Here’s a look at who said what about New Zealand’s spin show…. (Full Coverage|| Fixtures||Photos)

 

 

Well played NZ, great bowling display! India needs to come back stronger for the all important Pakistan game next. #IndvsNZ #AKLive

 

 

Losing is okay. Losing by 47 runs is not okay. #WT20 #Super10

 

India has time & again come back from difficult situations. This loss is a good wake up call, expect them to bounce back stronger. #WT20

