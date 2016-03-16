India vs New Zealand: Who said what about India’s loss, New Zealand win on Twitter

India, chasing 127, were bowled out for 79 by New Zealand. (Source: PTI) India, chasing 127, were bowled out for 79 by New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

Title favourites India capitulated to a shocking 47-run defeat against a spirited New Zealand in a low-scoring game as the hosts launched their ICC World Twenty20 campaign in the most ignominious manner, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Here’s a look at who said what about New Zealand’s spin show…. (Full Coverage|| Fixtures||Photos)

Well played New Zealand. Full credit. Much respect — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 March 2016

Full marks to #NZ though , for taking some bold decisions going in to this match,and backing them up masterly #INDvNZ #WT20 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 15 March 2016

Well played NZ, great bowling display! India needs to come back stronger for the all important Pakistan game next. #IndvsNZ #AKLive

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 15 March 2016

Had Ind won N’pur T20 wud any1’ve raised hue & cry abt pitch?!Let’s grow up guys & give full credit 2 Kiwis fr their tremendous grit..!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 15 March 2016

Losing is okay. Losing by 47 runs is not okay. #WT20 #Super10

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 15 March 2016

India has time & again come back from difficult situations. This loss is a good wake up call, expect them to bounce back stronger. #WT20

— Mohammad Kaif (@KaifSays) 15 March 2016

This team has the character to regroup and rise to the occasion. #WT20 #India — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) 15 March 2016

