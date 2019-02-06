India vs New Zealand: We were outplayed in all three departments, says Rohit Sharma

After going down in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand by 80 runs, India captain Rohit Sharma said that they were outplayed in all the three departments and credited the hosts for playing well and building partnerships.

India slumped to their worst ever defeat in T20I to trail New Zealand 1-0. Batting first, Tim Seifert delivered figures of 84 off 43 balls to help his side post 219 for six. With Rohit Sharma (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (29) departing within the Powerplay overs, the chase became a difficult one and India were all out for 139 in 19.2 overs.

Rohit said after the match, “It was a tough game. We were outplayed in all three departments. We didn’t start well and we knew that 200 wasn’t going to be an easy chase. We have chased such targets in the past and that is why we played with eight batsmen, but we didn’t have small partnerships and that made it tough.”

“New Zealand though played well, they had partnerships. We need to go to Auckland, look at the conditions and take it from there. As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen, but we just couldn’t do it tonight,” he added.

The winning captain Kane Williamson hailed his side for the ‘complete performance’, saying, “Fantastic performance all around, everyone rose and it was one of those complete performances that you search for. The top-order were superb and we built partnerships that helped us.”

Williamson added, “Some really good experiences for the boys, some of the short contributions are of great importance. The bowling and fielding too was of high stands. A complete performance that doesn’t happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series. We and the White Ferns have copied each other through the series and hopefully we can carry it forward.”

Man of the match Tim Seifert, who took the Indian bowling apart blasting 84 off 43 balls, said that it was a great way to start the series. “It was a great way to start the series and the boys are really happy. It feels great to go up the order, look at the first two overs and then go from there and put pressure on the bowlers. I have been selected for a reason and it feels nice to have backed my ability.”