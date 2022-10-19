India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match Live Updates: Rain threat looms over IND vs NZ practice game

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Updated: October 19, 2022 12:46:57 pm
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: India will look to end their run of warm up matches on a winning note when they take on New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. This will also be the final chance for the fringe players in the squad to make an impression before the Men In Blue begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23. India have played 3 warm up matches so far, winning two of them against Western Australia and Australia.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have played South Africa in their only warm up game thus far and lost by 9 wickets. The BlackCaps will be hoping to get a positive result from this match and move along to face Australia in their first match of the tournament. Both teams will be gunning for a victory on the final stop before the T20 World Cup begins proper.

Follow IND vs NZ live updates from Brisbane below.

12:46 (IST)19 Oct 2022
India vs New Zealand Live: Visuals from the ground

Cut off time for a 5-over game is 4:16 PM IST

12:32 (IST)19 Oct 2022
India vs New Zealand Live: Weather report from the Gabba

12:31 (IST)19 Oct 2022
India vs New Zealand Live: A glimpse of Brisbane weather

Any rain interruption will result in immediate deduction of overs.

12:30 (IST)19 Oct 2022
India vs New Zealand Live: Hello and Welcome

India will face New Zealand in their second and last warm-up match in Brisbane tonight. However, the threat of rain may disappoint fans eagerly waiting to see their stars in action. As per the Accuweather app, shower chances remain persistent throughout the day. The rain percentage will fluctuate from 44% to 53% in the day, which means that the game is expected to be interrupted by rain. Stay tuned for live updates

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads:

T20 WC India take on New Zealand in final warm up game. (Twitter/BCCI)

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne

