India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match Live Updates: Rain threat looms over IND vs NZ practice game

India New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Practice Match 2022 Live: IND take on NZ in Brisbane.

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: India will look to end their run of warm up matches on a winning note when they take on New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. This will also be the final chance for the fringe players in the squad to make an impression before the Men In Blue begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23. India have played 3 warm up matches so far, winning two of them against Western Australia and Australia.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have played South Africa in their only warm up game thus far and lost by 9 wickets. The BlackCaps will be hoping to get a positive result from this match and move along to face Australia in their first match of the tournament. Both teams will be gunning for a victory on the final stop before the T20 World Cup begins proper. Follow IND vs NZ live updates from Brisbane below.