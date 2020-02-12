How New Zealand pulled a fast one against India

Shardul Thakur reacts during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval. (AP Photo) Shardul Thakur reacts during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval. (AP Photo)

On most away tours during his captaincy, MS Dhoni used to complain about the lack of a genuine seam bowling all-rounder. Virat Kohli was better placed with Hardik Pandya, a lower-middle-order batsman who could consistently clock 140 kph-plus. However, in New Zealand, Kohli got a idea about the problem Dhoni faced.

With Pandya injured, he had to bank on pacers Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini — to get the balance right. The selectors had picked Shivam Dube as Pandya’s replacement but the Mumbai player’s not-too-impressive performances prompted Kohli to keep him out. With Jasprit Bumrah being off-colour, India were found wanting in wicket-taking threat as well as economy. The Kiwis, on the other hand, had experienced seam bowling all-rounders in Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham. They bowled crucial overs in the ODI series and de Grandhomme on Tuesday also scored a crucial and blistering unbeaten 58 from 28 deliveries, making the 297-run chase a cakewalk in the end.

Here’s looking at both the team’s pace departments which made the vital difference in the end:

The hosts were missing the injured Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, but those available did a commendable job. While veteran Tim Southee had four wickets at an economy rate of 6.38, Hamish Bennett scalped six, including the 4/64 he delivered at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Apart from the duo, the 6ft-8inch Kyle Jamieson emerged as another impressive seam bowling prospect from the New Zealand camp. He generally operates in the early-to mid-130 kph range and made a spectacular start to his ODI career and claimed three wickets from two matches.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker for the series with six scalps in two matches. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who featured in all three encounters, was effective in cutting down runs but got only two wickets while Kuldeep Yadav was expensive in his sole outing. The Indian seamers between them bowled almost 86 overs and took just five of the 19 New Zealand wickets to fall. Thakur conceded over eight runs an over in the first and third match of the series. Saini was smashed for 68 runs in his eight overs on Tuesday, an economy rate of 8.50.

