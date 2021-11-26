scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

India vs New Zealand: Twitterati slams Wriddiman Saha for poor Test numbers after early dismissal at Kanpur

Wriddhiman Saha has failed to scored a Test fifty in his last 14 innings.

By: Sports Desk |
November 26, 2021 12:19:11 pm
wriddhiman sahaWriddhiman Saha has last scored a Test fifty in 2017. (File)

India’s backup wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha’s abysmal run with the bat continues as he departed after scoring 1 on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Saha was dismissed by Tim Southee. Saha was playing away from his body and edges it to Tom Blundell, who took a fine diving catch to his right.

The 37-year-old was not looking comfortable against Southee, during his brief stay at the crease.

READ |India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to slam hundred on Test debut

The right-handed batter from Bengal has last scored a Test fifty in 2017 and since then he has only managed to score 156 runs in 14 innings, averaging 14.18, with the highest score of 29.

Saha was playing a Test match almost after the gap of a year. His last match was against Australia at Adelaide in the day and night Test, where India was bowled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings. Saha had scored 9 and 4 in both innings.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

With KS Bharat waiting in the wings, this might prove to be his last Test match in the whites for Team India.

Saha is playing in his 39 Test match, since making his debut against South Africa at Nagpur in 2010.

Saha, who is tipped as one of the finest keeper in India’s domestic circuit has always played the second fiddle. In the early part of his career, he was back up of MS Dhoni, and once the former Indian captain retired, Saha became the first choice keeper. But with the emergence of swashbuckling Rishabh Pant, he again had to take a back seat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja revive India on Day 1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 26: Latest News