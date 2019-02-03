India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult cleans up MS Dhoni with a ripper on return, watch video

Former India captain MS Dhoni on Sunday returned to India’s playing XI in the 5th ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. The right-handed batsman had missed out previous two matches due to an injury, but was named fit to return and replaced Dinesh Karthik back into the side.

After the debacle in Hamilton in the 4th ODi, where the men in blue were bowled out for 92, Dhoni was seen as the senior figure who could provide the stability in the middle if things go wrong again. Against Australia last month, the batsman had played a similar role and taken the side to win.

But on Sunday, his return did not turn out as he had hoped. After having to come on early, with India’s top order failing to fire once again, the batsman could last just six deliveries. It took a searing inswinger from Trent Boult to seal the dismissal.

As the Kiwis celebrate the fantastic wicket from the left-armer, Dhoni’s dismissal put India in a spot of bother at 18/4. But luckily for the men in blue, the lower-middle order came off good with Vijay Shankar scoring a hardworking 45 and Ambati Rayudu scoring 90.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma was also dismissed by a jaffa from Matt Henry in the 5th over. The right-handed batsman could score just 2 runs in the innings, when he was cleaned up the right-arm seamer.

Kedar Jadhav also played a useful contribution of 34 runs, while Hardi Pandya’s late cameo of 45 runs in 22 balls saw India surpass the 250-run mark.

India were eventually bowled out for 252 runs in the final over, setting up the target of 293 runs for the Kiwis to chase.