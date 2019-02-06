India vs New Zealand: Watched Brendon McCullum’s innings on YouTube before opening, reveals Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert’s blistering 84 off 43 powered New Zealand to a thumping 80-run win over India in the first T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Seifert’s fearless charge evoked memories of a similar Kiwi keeper batsman- Brendon McCullum. In fact, Seifert revealed that he had watched quite a bit of McCullum growing up and when he was informed of opening duties he watched clippings of McCullum to get in the groove.

“I YouTubed Brendon McCullum and watched some of his innings. Kinda funny when I got told that I’ll be opening the innings, Seifert told Star Sports.

“Yeah, obviously. I’d be lying if I said Baz wasn’t one of my heroes growing up,” Seifert said at his post-match press conference. “Obviously you try to be yourself out there, but I definitely have looked at Baz throughout my childhood,” he added.

“I kind of just looked at the field and, you know, it’s all in the moment. I don’t really practice it or anything, it’s just kind of in the spirit of it, but I just thought of his angle, and obviously got him slog-sweeping a couple of times, so I thought he maybe might slow it up. Yeah, it’s kind of a little punt you take, but it’s T20 cricket for you.”

Meanwhile, Seifert’s innings has also prompted talks of him finding a spot in the Kiwi World Cup squad as a specialist back-up keeper, but for now the 24-year-old isn’t worrying too much about it.

“I just go out, do what I do, and hey, if that gets me over the line, brilliant, you know, but still being young, you know, [I’ve] still got time on my side,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want to be at this World Cup, but if I get there, fantastic, it’s a dream come true, but if it’s not then there are things to work on and get to the next one,” he concluded.