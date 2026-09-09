India vs New Zealand: Soaring ticket demand forces NZC to throw open tier unused for 7 years

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India with teammates during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Over 50,000 tickets have been sold in the first week of sales for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, the latter nation’s cricket board said on Wednesday. The tickets opened for public on Monday after a two-week pre-sale window “for Cricket Nation members, Sky customers, and ANZ customers, with several matches on track to sell out, including the second T20I against India in Christchurch which sits at 75% sold out.”

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) further said that the sixth tier of seating at Eden Park in Auckland, which will host the fourth T20I on October 30 and first ODI on November 4, has been opened for the tour for the first time since 2019. The last time it was used was also for a match against India in 2019. “High demand at Eden Park has required the stadium’s sixth tier of seating to open for the first time since the 2019 India tour of New Zealand, with the upper level available for the fourth T20I against India on Friday 30 October,” said NZC.