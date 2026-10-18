Pujara on Manav Suthar snub for NZ Tests: ‘Has played enough Ranji Trophy’

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Former India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believed Manav Suthar should have been included in India’s Test squad for the New Zealand tour, even as a reserve, saying the young spinner could have gained valuable experience in conditions India rarely encounters.
“I think someone like Manav Suthar should be part of the Test squad. And if you look at this, his name is missing. And that is very surprising because you… I mean, yes, I know that he may not play both Test matches, but he shouldn’t be out of the squad,” he told Star Sports.
“So I don’t know how they are judging this side. But I feel that someone like Manav Suthar should be there even as a 17th man because he should be part of that setup,” he added.
Pujara said taking Suthar to New Zealand would have given him the necessary exposure ahead of India’s future Test commitments.
“And I’m telling this the reason is it’s not just these two Test matches. India… If the Indian team has to qualify for the WTC finals, you’re also likely to play five Test matches. I mean, India is going to play five test matches against Australia. And someone like Manav Suthar will be a key bowler in that setup.
“For Manav Suthar, having that experience of playing Ranji Trophy, I think it’s not important. He has played enough Ranji Trophy; that’s why he’s been part of India’s Test squad. And he has performed well with the team.”
“So I think this was the best opportunity for him to travel to New Zealand, learn bowling in those conditions. And because whenever India goes to, say, New Zealand, whether it’s England, New Zealand, Australia, playing outside India, that is the experience which you want for a young player.”
“And someone like Manav Suthar would have got that travelling to New Zealand.”
Pujara also pointed to the rarity of India’s tours of New Zealand and the limited opportunities young players get to experience those conditions.
“Actually, it’s slightly unfortunate because I’ve played for the Indian team for, I mean, 10, 12, 13 years, but I’ve only been to New Zealand twice.
“So the Indian team actually doesn’t travel to New Zealand quite often. It’s every, I think, five or six years; you just go to New Zealand. So gaining that experience will always be a challenge for any Indian cricketer, whether you are playing the red ball, whether we are playing the white ball.
“So you will never gain that experience of playing in New Zealand. You only have a limited opportunity, and you have to make the most of it.”
Pujara, meanwhile, felt India’s pace attack could also be a concern with Bumrah unavailable.
“When you look at this side, I think I’m not worried about the batting lineup. If you look at the bowling lineup, without Jasprit Bumrah, you look at the seam bowlers. I think there is a lot of inexperience over there.”
“So Arshdeep, Siraj and Gurnoor. I think they might be the three guys who might play in the XI if Prasidh is not available.”
“That bowling lineup, I feel there is a bit of a concern. Yes, I know that the team management is trying to build a squad. They’re trying to give opportunities to the younger players. But I think seam bowling is something which India will have to have more options for…”