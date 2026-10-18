Pujara on Manav Suthar snub for NZ Tests: ‘Has played enough Ranji Trophy’

Former India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believed Manav Suthar should have been included in India’s Test squad for the New Zealand tour, even as a reserve, saying the young spinner could have gained valuable experience in conditions India rarely encounters.

“I think someone like Manav Suthar should be part of the Test squad. And if you look at this, his name is missing. And that is very surprising because you… I mean, yes, I know that he may not play both Test matches, but he shouldn’t be out of the squad,” he told Star Sports.

“So I don’t know how they are judging this side. But I feel that someone like Manav Suthar should be there even as a 17th man because he should be part of that setup,” he added.