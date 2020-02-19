Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Team India visit Indian High Commission in Wellington; see pics

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 19, 2020 7:05:15 pm
Virat Kohli & co. visited the Indian High Commission in Wellington on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli & co. visited the Indian High Commission in Wellington on Wednesday.

The team was accompanied by the support staff and skipper Kohli graced the occasion with a speech on the mutual admiration both the sides have for each other.

“If we ever have to share our No 1 spot it would be New Zealand,” Kohli said while addressing the gathering present at the venue.

He also mentioned that he feels honored to be present at the High Commission as it gives the team an opportunity to interact with Indians and the people from the country they are in.

“I’m very honoured to be here. Of all the tours we have coming to the High Commission is always a very special evening, because we get to spend time with people from India obviously, but we also get to meet a lot of people from the country we are in.”

India will kick-start the much-anticipated Test series against the Kiwis on Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The team will then travel to Christchurch for the second and final match of the series, which will be played on February 29.

Ahead of the Tests, both India and New Zealand competed in the limited-overs format. While India secured a resounding 5-0 victory against the hosts in T20Is, the Kiwis bounced back in a similar fashion and went on to claim a whitewash over the Men In Blue in the 50-over format.

