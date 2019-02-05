India vs New Zealand: Want to face Australia at home with winning momentum behind us, says Shikhar Dhawan

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday stressed that he wishes his side to enter the series against Australia on the back of winning momentum. India will face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday, following which they will host Australia for 2 T20Is and 5 ODIs starting February 24, 2019.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference in Wellington ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand, Dhawan said: “We will look to win this series and finish on a high note. It’s always good to get wins under your belt and take that momentum back home. When we play against Australia, we like to go with the winning momentum.”

The series against Australia will be India’s final leg in preparation for the World Cup tournament which will begin from May 30, 2019. The left-handed batsman insisted that his side has done enough preparations in the 50-overs format for the big tournament. “I reckon we played enough ODIs and it’s good that we will play T20. In the end, we are humans as well and our body needs rest as well,” he said.

Rishabh Pant, who was rested for the ODI series against India, will return to the squad in the T20I series. Dhawan praised the young wicketkeeper and said that he has the ability to change the game at any moment. “He is an aggressive batsman, an asset for the team, can take away games from the opposition in a very short time. I hope he grabs this opportunity (in T20s) with both hands,” the batsman said.

The 33-year-old was quizzed on his practice session with the tennis ball prior to the first T20I. In his reply, Dhawan said: “I do tennis ball drills mostly for bouncers, for my muscle memory as well. I feel, if keep hitting the same shot, I get better at it. When facing bowlers or throw downs, it is not possible to feed the ball in one place at all times, therefore, tennis ball practice comes in handy.”

He added: “But after you go back to facing the leather ball, it feels someone is throwing stones at you. Today while we were doing the tennis ball drill, we were also doing it to counter swing.”

On being questioned about his aggressive nature of play in the first powerplay, Dhawan said: “It is a change of mindset (more aggressive in power play) and also depends on wicket. I got lot of shots and it goes in my favour.”‘

India and New Zealand will play the first ODI on Wednesday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.