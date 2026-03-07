India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Date, Time, Predicted Playing 11, Venue, Squad, Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Date, Time: India and New Zealand will lock horns for the second time in as many years in an ICC when they meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Both teams put on sensational batting performances in their respective semi-finals and more of that is likely to be the theme of the final on Sunday at a venue that has not seen a first-innings score lower than 175 this tournament.
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand probable XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ Head-To-Head In T20Is
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – Pitch Report
With a mixture of pitches available at the world’s largest cricket ground, the curators have locked in strip no. 6 which was used in the first match at the venue in early February. The well-rested pitch had also seen the highest team score at the ground this tournament, with South Ar4ica pummelling 213 against Canada. The mixed soil pitch will sport an uneven balance, with red soil dominating black, offering more of true bounce and producing conditions conducive for the batters.
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match live?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.