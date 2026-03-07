India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Date, Time, Predicted Playing 11, Venue, Squad, Records, and Other Details

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson and Finn Allen wil be in focus during the India vs New Zealand final in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Date, Time: India and New Zealand will lock horns for the second time in as many years in an ICC when they meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both teams put on sensational batting performances in their respective semi-finals and more of that is likely to be the theme of the final on Sunday at a venue that has not seen a first-innings score lower than 175 this tournament.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs

India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.