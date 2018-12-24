India vs New Zealand T20 squad: MS Dhoni makes return

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand on Monday with MS Dhoni returning as the designated wicketkeeper. India and New Zealand will play three T20Is, starting from February 6 in Wellington, followed by two matches in Auckland on February 8 and Hamilton on February 10.

Advertising

The return of Dhoni is the most notable inclusion in the side after being dropped from the shortest format in the series against West Indies (in November) and Australia (in December). Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were given an opportunity thereafter with the selectors stating that they were looking for a second wicketkeeper in the format. But his inclusion now seems to point towards the thought of selectors wanting to give as much time as possible to the veteran before the World Cup begins in May.

The T20 series will also see the return of Hardik Pandya, who last featured in a T20I against England in July. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Shreyas Iyer have been omitted from the squad that will be led by Virat Kohli. . Kedar Jadhav returns to the T20I squad, having been retained for the ODIs.

National selectors also announced the 16-member squad for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand that will take place in January 2019.

Advertising

Former captain Dhoni has retained his place in the ODI series as well while Rishabh Pant, who got his maiden ODI call-up against the West Indies, has been omitted. India vs Australia, New Zealand ODI squad: Rishabh Pant omitted

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand:

Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed