India vs New Zealand T20I squad: Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner new names in New Zealand squad

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner have been included in the New Zealand T20 squad for the three-match series against India. Mitchell – son of former Rugby coach John Mitchell – has been included after a strong campaign in the domestic T20 tournament and some solid form for New Zealand A in one-day cricket. Tickner, meanwhile, will join the team for the third T20I in Hamilton; replacing Lockie Ferguson.

Doug Bracewell, who was brought in as a replacement for the injured Jimmy Neesham following the T20s against Sri Lanka, has retained his place in the squad.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said Mitchell had won his place in the side on the back of impressive performances for the Knights, the most recent of which saw him smash 61 runs off just 23 balls against the Stags in Napier.

“Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his teammates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace,” Larsen said.

Tickner will replace Ferguson for the third T20I while Trent Boult’s workload continues to be managed. Other changes to the most recent T20I outing against Sri Lanka include the return of captain Kane Williamson in place of Henry Nicholls. Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance also drop out of the squad.

The series begins in Wellington on Wednesday (February 6) with the next two matches at Eden Park on February 8 and at Seddon Park on February 10.

NZ T20I squad vs India: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (Games 1 & 2), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (Game 3).

India T20I squad vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya