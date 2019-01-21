India vs New Zealand T20Is, ODIs: Full schedule, squad, fixtures, venues, timings, broadcast details

Ind vs NZ, India vs New Zealand T20, ODIs 2019 Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Date: India’s successful tour of Australia may have come to an end but they face another stiff challenge in playing New Zealand in their own backyard. The five-match ODI series will be played between January 23 and February 3 and that will be followed by a T20I series that will be played between February 6 and 10. New Zealand are ranked third in ICC ODI rankings and have lost one series at home (to England) since December 2017.

The Men In Blue, on the other hand, would like to continue the winning momentum after securing their first bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil. After going down in the first match, India bounced back to win the next two in thrilling fashion.

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up, but the skipper would be elated to see veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni returning to form. Dhoni played a pivotal role in India’s triumph over Australia as he was the leading run-scorer among the Indians, with 193 runs in three matches. After guiding India to victories in the final two ODIs, the 37-year-old cricketer showcased his match-finishing abilities in limited-over cricket.

Another interesting prospect that team India would like to examine ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in May is Shubman Gill’s batting abilities at the senior level. The 19-year-cricketer hailing from Punjab is the latest inclusion in the Indian squad. He amassed 790 runs in 10 innings at 98.75 in Punjab’s latest Ranji Trophy campaign and was also part of the Rahul Dravid India A side that toured New Zealand last month.

ODI schedule

1st ODI on January 23 in Napier

2nd ODI on January 26 in Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI on January 28 in Mount Maunganui

4th ODI on January 31 in Hamilton

5th ODI on February 3 in Wellington

T20I schedule

1st T20I on February 6 in Wellington

2nd T20I on February 8 in Auckland

3rd T20I on February 10 in Hamilton

India squad

ODI: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

T20: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

New Zealand squad for first 3 ODIs: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor