India vs New Zealand T20, ODI, Test Series 2020: Full Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Players List, Timings, Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) T20, ODI, Test Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Venues, Time Table, Players List: The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will go up against Kane Williamson’s brigade in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test starting January 24. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to left shoulder injury, India are yet to name his replacement. India have not won a T20I series against the Kiwis in New Zealand. Out of 12 T20I matches, India have won only three games.

New Zealand vs India T20I schedule

January 24 (Friday): 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 26 (Sunday): 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 29 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30 PM IST)

January 31 (Friday): 4th T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30 PM IST)

February 2 (Sunday): 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM IST)

New Zealand vs India ODI schedule

February 5 (Wednesday): 1st ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton (7:30 AM IST)

February 8 (Saturday): 2nd ODI at Eden Park, Auckland (7:30 AM IST)

February 11 (Tuesday): 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (7:30 AM IST)

February 14-16: Three-Day Practice Match, Seddon Park, Hamilton (3:30 AM IST)

New Zealand vs India Test schedule

February 21-25: 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (4:00 AM IST)

February 29-March 4: 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (4:00 AM IST)

Live streaming and telecast:

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand will be available on Hotstar. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports SELECT 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil.

T20I Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (for games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (for games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

ODI Squads: Yet to be announced.

Test Squads: Yet to be announced.

