India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Daryl Mitchell lbw decision sparks DRS controversy

Umpiring decisions can be questionable in cricket, and even the calls made after referring to the Decision Review System (DRS) can be doubtful at times, like in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell was given out leg before off Krunal Pandya in the sixth over of the inning. The issue, however, was there appeared to be an inside edge before the ball struck the front pad.

On the last ball of the sixth over, Krunal delivered the ball from around the stumps and had Mitchell, playing his second T20I, tried to play it down the legside but didn’t make clean or convincing contact.

Daryl Mitchel got an inside egde? Oh come on! The bat clearly hit the pad. How else would your explain the snicko? #NZvIND @ICC pic.twitter.com/ZgKHLDAmUJ — Faraz haider (@farazchishti10) 8 February 2019

Mitchell was given out lbw but immediately conferred with his skipper Kane Williamson at the other end before opting for a review. On the DRS, the HotSpot showed a mark but then on RTS, it didn’t show any spike as the ball went past the bat. After the three negatives on Hawk-Eye, third umpire Shaun Haig reckoned there was no bat involved and declared the batsman out.

As the decision was displayed, Mitchell looked stunned with Williamson looked equally dismayed. The Kiwi batsmen spoke to the umpires as the two officials – Wayne Knights and Chris Brown – discussed amongst them as well.

Mitchell clearly believed there was an inside edge and spoke to India skipper Rohit Sharma seeking a solution. MS Dhoni also joined the discussion, but it all proved useless. With no change in the decision possible, Mitchell was told to return to the dugout.

Reckon Daryl Mitchell very unlucky there. Protocol for conflict between hot spot and snicko is the key to resolving this. Naked eye showed deviation #NZvIND #CricbuzzLIVE — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 8, 2019

‘It’s ridiculous’, said former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull on air while adding that there was a clear inside edge.

It’s worth mentioning that in 2011, MS Dhoni called back England batsman Ian Bell after bizarre scenes at Trent Bridge. At the time, Eoin Morgan’s shot was believed to have gone for a four, with Praveen Kumar the nearest fielder. The ball bounced off his leg as the fielder fell over the boundary.

Kumar reckoned the ball had gone for four, as he returned it to the keeper. It was collected by MS Dhoni who then gave it to the short-leg fielder, Abhinav Mukund, who broke the stumps. By this time, Bell and Morgan, who appeared to think the umpire had called “over” were on their way back to the pavilion for Tea.

But to England’s surprise, Bell was given out after replays had shown that the ball had not gone for four. The umpires were booed as they took the field but it soon turned to cheers when Bell resumed his innings, Dhoni withdrawing the appeal over tea.