India vs New Zealand stats: R Ashwin becomes fourth Indian to bag 20 fifers

Statistical highlights on day three of the third cricket Test between India and New Zealand, here today.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowlers to bag 20 or more instances of five-wicket hauls in Tests, joining Anil Kumble (35), Harbhajan Singh (25) and Kapil Dev (23).

# Ashwin has taken his wickets’ tally to 213 at an average of 24.81 — the highest by a bowler after 39 Tests, surpassing Waqar Younis’ tally of 208 (ave.20.56).

# Clarrie Grimmett had claimed 216 wickets (ave.24.21) in 37 Tests in his career. Just two bowlers had recorded 20 instances of five-wicket hauls in fewer Tests — England’s Sydney Barnes in 25 Tests and Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett in 37 Tests.

# Ashwin’s tally of 20 five-wicket hauls in Tests include five vs New Zealand, four each vs West Indies, South Africa and Australia, two vs Sri Lanka and one vs Bangladesh.

# Ashwin has become the first Indian bowler to produce five five-wicket hauls vs New Zealand in only five Tests. Only four bowlers have registered six instances of five-wicket hauls vs New Zealand — Derek Underwood, Ian Botham, Wasim Akram and Dale Steyn.

# Martin Guptill’s 72 is his third fifty in seven Tests vs India in India. His first two fifties were 85 at Hyderabad in November 2010 and 53 at Bangalore in August/September 2012.

# Guptill’s 72 is his 20th innings of fifty-plus in Tests — three hundreds and 17 fifties.

# Ross Taylor’s 12th duck in Tests is his second vs India. For the first time, he has recorded two ducks in a Test series.

# Tom Latham has registered his third fifty in the present series. He has recorded a fifty in each of the three Tests — 58 at Kanpur; 74 at Kolkata and 53 at Indore.

# For the second time in a Test series, Latham has posted three fifties — the first instance being vs West Indies in 2014.

# Luke Ronchi has recorded his first duck in Tests.

# The top two run-scorers for New Zealand in the present series are — Latham (188 at an average of 37.60) and Ronchi (185 at 37.00).

# Guptill and Latham were involved in a stand of 118 for the first wicket — the first century stand for the opening wicket by a visiting pair in 10 Tests in India — the last century partnership being 139 between David Warner and Ed Cowan for Australia at Mohali in March 2013.

# James Neesham enjoys an excellent batting record vs India in Tests — his aggregate being 241 in three innings –the scores being 33 & 137 not out at Wellington in February 2014 and 71 at Indore.

# Neesham’s 71 is his fourth fifty in Tests – his first vs India.

