What change is made in Indian squad for first 3 ODIs vs New Zealand

Jammu and Kashmir player Auqib Nabi has been added to the Indian squad against New Zealand for the first three ODIs. The pacer was initially part of the team for the final two games, but on Saturday, the BCCI announced that he will be part of those first three ODIs as well. The seamer will be in the side in place of Prasidh Krishna, who is suffering from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old seamer from Baramulla is only the second cricketer from J&K to make it to the national side after Parvez Rasool.

Earlier, Nabi made his debut against West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati. Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.