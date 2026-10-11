Why New Zealand has released special jerseys ahead of India’s tour

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New Zealand Cricket has announced the release of a “limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt” ahead of India’s tour of the country. India embark on a full tour of New Zealand in October and November this year which will comprise of five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.
“Introducing the limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt. A celebration of two cultures bound by their love of cricket. To commemorate 100 years of sporting ties between Aotearoa and India,” said the NZC in its tweet along with a link for buying the jerseys.
The new jersey features lotus flowers and mandala art and New Zealand are expected to wear them during the ODI series next month. India’s sporting ties with New Zealand began in 1926 when an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand. The first cricket match between the two was in November 1955, when New Zealand played the first of five Test matches in Hyderabad in their tour of India.
Introducing the limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt.
A celebration of two cultures bound by their love of cricket. To commemorate 100 years of sporting ties between Aotearoa and India 🌿 🪷
Available to buy now at https://t.co/QmhJAXWWoV and selected Rebel Sport stores. https://t.co/ZMr3JC1oNf
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 10, 2026
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“Artists Ben Thomason (Ngati Raukawa ki Te Tonga), Shiv Narandas (Gujarat), and Jai Pancha (Gujarat), collaborated on the shirt design which represents and intertwines both nation’s cultures,” said NZC in its statement.
“Thomason weaved Maori kowhaiwhai patterns over a background of haehae lines to connect the living with those who have passed, honour the people who built the bond between the nations, and celebrate what it means to players, fans and those behind the scenes.
“Narandas and Pancha used three Indian motifs as the unifying elements; the lotus – India’s national flower, a repeating ogee pattern drawn from Indian architecture, and the mandala to provide a symmetrical framework aligning naturally with Maori design systems.”
New Zealand have announced that Mitchell Santner will be leading a full-strength squad in the ODI series. The series begins with five T20Is from October 22 onwards before the five ODIs firm up the preparatory leg for both sides ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The BlackCaps earned a historic 2-1 win over India in the format earlier this year.
The ODI side will mark the return of a full-strength side for the first three games before the Test stars will leave for preparation for the two-match series that follows the 50-overs leg. Left-handed all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will be back in action after previously finding himself out of the T20I squad due to a freak injury he sustained during a promotional ad shoot for the series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.