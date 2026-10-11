Why New Zealand has released special jerseys ahead of India’s tour

The new jersey features lotus flowers and mandala art and New Zealand are expected to wear them during the ODI series next month. (New Zealand Cricket Website)

New Zealand Cricket has announced the release of a “limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt” ahead of India’s tour of the country. India embark on a full tour of New Zealand in October and November this year which will comprise of five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

“Introducing the limited-edition Kotahitanga ODI shirt. A celebration of two cultures bound by their love of cricket. To commemorate 100 years of sporting ties between Aotearoa and India,” said the NZC in its tweet along with a link for buying the jerseys.

The new jersey features lotus flowers and mandala art and New Zealand are expected to wear them during the ODI series next month. India’s sporting ties with New Zealand began in 1926 when an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand. The first cricket match between the two was in November 1955, when New Zealand played the first of five Test matches in Hyderabad in their tour of India.