Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series due to back injury

Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar has been announced as replacement for Shreyas Iyer.

India's Shreyas Iyer hits a six during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, the BCCI has said in a statement.

Middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar has been named as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer,” read the BCCI release.

Rajat Patidar has been in impressive form for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter has scored 438 runs in five matches (eight innings), including one century and three fifties.

Shreyas Iyer, one of India’s steady batters in ODIs in 2022, failed to convert his starts in three games against Sri Lanka. He maanged scores of 28, 28 and 38. If Iyer is unable to play any part in the series due to back issue, the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav will get at least three chances to cement his place in the side. Surya and Hardik Pandya in the middle order will surely add firepower at the back-end.

KL Rahul’s unavailability due to personal reasons also opens up a slot for wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan as he is also expected to keep wickets.

India will play their first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:27 IST
