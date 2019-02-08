India vs New Zealand: Shortening the length helped us succeed in 2nd T20I, says Khaleel Ahmed

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets on Friday at Eden Park to level the three-match T20I series at 1-1. Unlike the first T20I wherein the bowlers were carted around for runs, this time the Indian bowlers stuck to their line and lengths and came up with a much-improved performance to restrict New Zealand to 158/8 in 20 overs.

Young Khaleel Ahmed, who went for 50 runs in the first T20I, returned with an impressive 2/27 in his four-over spell in the second match. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the left-armer explained the reason behind his success and said, “Because the ground was small, we deliberately bowled back of length to curtail boundaries. We had to shorten the length as conventional swing was not on offer. We showed a lot of improvement today and hope to improve further in the next game.”

Khaleel also revealed skipper Rohit Sharma’s inputs. “Rohit bhai told us about which are the areas batsmen will target and how to cut the angles,” he added.

According to Khaleel, bowling into the wind was a difficult challenge at the ground. “One difficulty that we face in New Zealand while bowling is running into the wind which is a rarity elsewhere. But then these are little little things that you learn and it’s a great experience,” he said.

But Khaleel believes that things will be different during the final T20 on Sunday.

“We have played in Hamilton and there won’t be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned. Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match. We have rectified some of our mistakes from first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected,” he said.

Looking ahead at the final T20I in Hamilton, Khaleel said, “The last time we played at Seddon Park, the ball swung a lot and we had a batting collapse. I believe the final T20 will be a much more exciting affair. Normally, we are getting batting tracks and hopefully this will aid bowlers.”