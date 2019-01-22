This Indian team is more evolved than one that toured in 2014, says Virat Kohli ahead of New Zealand series

Virat Kohli has said that the Indian team has evolved considerably since their disappointing tour to New Zealand in 2014. The Indian skipper said the team has composed themselves far more than the squad that had travelled to these parts then. In 2014, India failed to win anything across the two Tests and five ODIs in New Zealand, but Kohli said the current lot has it in them to chase down a 300-plus score and not be fazed by the occasion.

“If you see the last three years or so, we have really evolved as a batting group,” Kohli said on the eve of the opening ODI in Napier. “We are more sure and more aware of our abilities, and we are ready to counter all the things that are going to be thrown at us.”

“New Zealand always have fields that make the game high-scoring. The key is to not panic too much in the field when you see 300 being posted regularly. You just have to back yourself to get those runs, and set a big target when you’re batting first.

“The last time we played (here), we probably didn’t have that kind of composure, to be relaxed in the field in terms of chasing close to 300. We take that as a challenge and we’re looking forward to doing what we did in Australia – believing in our abilities and giving in a balanced performance every time we step on the field.”

India come to the tour of New Zealand on a high of a historic Test and ODI series win in Australia where they ended a 71 year wait for a series win Down Under before triumphing in the ODIs from a match down. At the start, the T20I series had finished 1-1 with one match suspended.

The last time these two met was in India where Kohli’s men clinched a closely-fought series 2-1. “The fact that they are the No.3 ranked team in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years,” Kohli said.

“We played them in India as well and we got beaten in Mumbai. All the games were competitive, and we felt they had a really good balance in their team – a great mix of youth and experience – and the bowling attack is experienced and not that old. Tim (Southee), Trent (Boult) all these guys are experienced and they have that energy and the buzz around them all the time.”

Moving to the Kiwi batting, they are led by two stalwarts of the modern game in captain Kane Williamson, and the experienced and in-form middle-order bat Ross Taylor.

“He’s (Williamson) one of the best players in the world. When he is on song, he is the most attractive to watch,” said Kohli. “Kane is always going to be a very big factor but at the same time Rosco [Ross Taylor] and all the other guys as well – you can’t take anyone lightly.

“Their batting usually revolves around Kane and Ross, and the other guys bat around them. We are aware of that and we are working on our plans.”

The limited overs series in New Zealand will be India’s last overseas assignment before the Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom. Kohli acknowledged it would serve as preparation for the tournament, but maintained winning matches was always priority.

“There needs to be a collective effort towards refining ourselves as a team, approaching the World Cup,” Kohli said. “And if we need to try out a few players here and there to see how they react in different situations or different positions in the team, we are open to do that as well.

“We don’t want to be too rigid because you have to flexible in your mind and in your preparation to be able to be competitive in a big tournament like the World Cup.”