Rohit Sharma becomes highest run scorer in T20I cricket, goes past 100 sixes

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma achieved multiple milestones during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Played on Friday (February 8), Rohit became the highest run scorer in T20I cricket when he smacked Ish Sodhi for a six over backward square leg. As Rohit Sharma ticked past 2272 runs, he went past Martin Guptill for most runs in a T20I career.

Playing his 92nd T20I, Rohit eclipsed Guptill when a delivery by Sodhi was helped along with a meaty hit after a swivel to send it to the first floor over backward square leg.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 52 which took his tally to 2288 runs from 92 matches at an average of 32.68 and strike rate of 138.41. He has four 100s and 16 fifties to his name.

Next Indian in the list of highest run scorers in T20Is is Virat Kohli with 2167 runs from 65 matches at an average of 49.25.

Earlier, when he dispatched a delivery from Scott Kuggeleijn for a maximum in the fourth over of India’s chase, it brought up his century of sixes. It took him to third in list of most sixes in T20I career behind West Indies’ Chris Gayle and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill – both on 103 sixes. An airy flick, on the pads was beautifully sent for a six.

Rohit is miles ahead of the nearest Indian – Yuvraj Singh on 74 sixes – with next active compatriot in the list being Suresh Raina on 58. Virat Kohli is next with 48 sixes to his name.

Rohit was eventually sent back to the dug out when a nothing delivery from Sodhi got him. With the skipper trying to muscle it into the crowd, he lost control and pulled it with a top-edge of sorts down Tim Southee’s throat at deep mid-wicket.

MOST T20I RUNS

Rohit Sharma – 2288 runs Martin Guptill – 2272 runs Shoaib Malik – 2263 runs Virat Kohli – 2167 runs Brendon McCullum – 2140 runs Mohammad Shahzad – 1936 runs Mohammad Hafeez – 1908 runs Tillakaratne Dilshan – 1889 runs JP Duminy – 1858 runs David Warner – 1792 runs

MOST T20I SIXES

Chris Gayle – 103 sixes Martin Guptill – 103 sixes Rohit Sharma – 102 sixes Brendon McCullum – 91 sixes Colin Munro – 87 sixes Shane Watson – 83 sixes Aaron Finch – 79 sixes David Warner – 79 sixes Eoin Morgan – 77 sixes Yuvraj Singh – 74 sixes

In the second T20I, India have been tasked with chasing down 159 runs to keep the series alive. Earlier, New Zealand enjoyed a surge from 10-15 overs but the Indian bowlers bounced back to contain the flow of runs. Colin de Grandhomme top-scored with 50 runs from 28 balls and found support from Ross Taylor who chipped in with 42 runs. Among the bowlers, Krunal Pandya was the top pick with figures of 3/28.