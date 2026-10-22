RCB coach judges Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 0/49 vs NZ: ‘May have been a bit of nerves’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has finally bowled his first delivery since 2022 after returning to the Indian side. However, it was not the same shrewd and Sharp Bhuvneshwar who has been bowling for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last couple of seasons; he looked a little rusty and bowled no-balls, which was very unlike him. RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik looked at his game in the first T20I against New Zealand and said Bhuvneshwar might be a little nervous.

“It was the no-balls that did him in. He’s not somebody who generally bowls no-balls. I am not sure why, but it may have been a bit of nerves,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.