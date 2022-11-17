India vs New Zealand T20 Playing XI tip-off: Possible game time for Pant, Samson and finger spinners

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: A young India will aim to play a fearless brand of cricket in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.

Hardik Pandya will be captaining the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

With stand-in head coach VVS Laxman indicating that the management will be keen to add only T20 specialists, let’s take a look at the possible changes.

Opening slot and No 3

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be the likely openers for the first game. Rishabh Pant might also get another opportunity at the top of the order.

Sanju Samson has been handed another chance and he would be desperate to make it count and the number three slot seems a good fit for him.

Finger spinners

One major reason for India’s T20 troubles has been its inability to take wickets in the middle-overs through finger spinners. The New Zealand games could reunite the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, whose exclusion from the World Cup XI baffled many.

Need for speed

India also needs an express pace bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah and on that front, Umran Malik seems to be its best bet. He did not have the best of times on his maiden tour of Ireland and England and will be eyeing more accuracy, without compromising on raw pace.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Details: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I will be played in Wellington on Friday, November 18. 19 matches have been played at the ground with teams bowling first winning 10 of them. The average 1st innings score is 154. The highest total recorded at this venue is 219/6 in 20 overs (NZ vs IND). The highest score chased is 163/6 (NZ vs WI)

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Pitch Report: The Westpac Stadium uses a drop-in pitch. The pitch also tends to assist batters and the ball is expected to come onto the bat.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Weather Report: Chances of rain stand at 20 percent and temperatures are expected to hover around 21°C