India vs New Zealand playing XI tip-off: Suryakumar Yadav comes in Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan for KL Rahul, Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel

The injury of Shreyas Iyer and the unavailability of KL Rahul and Axar Patel will open the doors for fringe players like Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar in the playing XI, when India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting from Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Indian Express argues the inclusion of Suryakumarv Yadav for injured Shreyas Iyer. Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar for KL Rahul and Axar Patel, who are unavailable due to personal reasons.

Suryakumar Yadav for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s injury has given the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav at least three chances to cement his place in the side. Iyer, who has been India’s best batsman in the ODIs in 2022 has been ruled out due to a back injury. Suppose 50-over cricket is an extension of the T20 format. In that case, Surya should be India’s No. 5. The brand of white-ball that Rohit Sharma’s team has been aspiring to master for the past one year comes naturally to Surya, India’s only Mr. 360 batsman. His batting technique is made to order for a No. 5 in ODIs. Surya has got limited opportunities in the ODIs so far, and he would love to get a long run in the ODI set-up as well. Surya and Hardik Pandya in the middle order will surely add firepower at the back end.

Kishan to bat in middle

Ishan Kishan had to sit out of the Sri Lanka series despite scoring the fastest double hundred in the history of ODIs, against Bangladesh in the preceding series with Shubman Gill being picked as an opener. Kishan, who has recently earned his maiden Test call-up, will have to bat out of the position. KL Rahul’s unavailability due to personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan as he is also expected to keep wickets. Kishan has batted in the middle order thrice in the 10 ODIs he has played; therefore, the adjustment should not be an issue. In the batting order, Ishan will likely take the spot of Shreyas Iyer at No 4.

Toss up between Shahbaz and Sundar

Besides Rahul, Axar Patel has also been given a break for the series and his like-for-like replacement in the eleven could be Shahbaz Ahmed. It remains to be seen if the team management gives Shahbaz a go or bring in Washington Sundar, who could be handy against the left-handers in the New Zealand camp. Washington played the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram but he didn’t get the chance to bat or ball.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

The Hyderabad pitch is tricky to call. The last ODI was in 2019 and the previous one before that was 2014. In 2019 Australia were well beaten by six wickets against India after only posting 236 for seven. They were strangled by three spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav who plays again we think. In T20, however, it has been very flat upon ocassion. Four times in the last ten have we seen scores of 200 or more in the first dig. India will expect to bust 320 batting first.

India vs New Zealand predicted XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand XI : Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.