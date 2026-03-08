India vs New Zealand Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Will Rinku Singh & Kuldeep Yadav replace Abhishek Sharma & Varun Chakaravarthy?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Playing 11: An enthralling T20 World Cup final is on the cards as India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Kiwis are eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title, whereas India are gunning to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title and win it at home.

While India ran over West Indies in the virtual quarterfinal and scraped past England in the semis to qualify for their fourth final, the team is playing far from its best. In batting, it was Sanju Samson’s two masterclass innings and in bowling, it was Jasprit Bumrah’s utter genius, which lifted India from a dire situation and helped them make a run to the summit clash.

Big headaches for India

The biggest headaches for India will be the poor form of World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and World No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy. While Chakaravarthy is still India’s leading wicket-taker and the joint-highest in the event, he has been very expensive in the last four games and looked out of sorts when the batters targeted him.

His figures in the last four games read: 1/47 vs South Africa, 1/35 vs Zimbabwe, 1/40 vs West Indies and 1/64 vs England, which means he has given 186 runs in the last four matches and picked a wicket after every 46.5 runs. This is a big concern leading up to the final, where India will face the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, who are exceptional spin hitters.

However unlikely, India could look at wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a place in the XI in the final. A bona fide wicket-taker, Kuldeep brings more stability as far as his control over line and length is concerned. It also keeps a wicket-taking option open for India if Kuldeep replaces Varun.

Abhishek’s poor form

The other big concern for India would be Abhishek’s abysmal run at the top. Barring a fifty against Zimbabwe, Abhishek has been miserable with his shot selection, game awareness and temperament. He also has looked out of sorts and lacks confidence going into the summit clash. Replacing him would be a far bigger challenge for India, as the only viable option is Rinku Singh. In this case, Ishan Kishan, who was demoted to No. 3, has to come up and open once again, this time with Samson, and then one of Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav will need to bat at No. 3 again. This leaves the whole batting line-up disturbed with Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku in the ranks. Which effectively means, even though it is a big risk, India might go with the same batting order and refrain from tinkering with the batting line-up.

India Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand, who crushed South Africa by 10 wickets in the first semifinal, will likely play the same XI in the finals as well.

New Zealand Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 final vs India

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

IND vs NZ Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson.