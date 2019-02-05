India vs New Zealand: India could equal Pakistan’s record in T20Is

After registering their biggest ODI series win in New Zealand, India will have another chance to enter the record books as they get ready for the three-match T20I series. The men in blue have remained unbeaten in the past 10 T20I series and if they manage to pull off the same against the Kiwis, they will equal Pakistan’s record of being unbeaten in 11 T20I series.

In their past 10 T20I bilateral series, India have won 8 and have drawn 2. Their last series defeat came in a one-off T20I encounter against West Indies in July 2017.

Since then, India have defeated Sri Lanka (1-0), drew against Australia at home (1-), defeated New Zealand at home (2-1), whitewashed Sri Lanka at home (3-0), defeated South Africa (2-1), won the Nidahas Trophy, defeated Ireland (2-0), defeated England (2-1), whitewashed West Indies at home (3-0) and drew against Australia (1-1).

Pakistan, who won all their T20I series since 2016 World Cup, recently suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Africa on Sunday, thus ending their streak at 11. Pakistan will face the Proteas for the final T20I on Wednesday.

The T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin from February 6, 2019, in Wellington. If India manage to pull the series win, they will further have a chance to break Pakistan’s record later this month.

India will host Australias for 2 T20Is series in the final week of February. If the men in blue pull wins in both the series, they will surpass Pakistan’s record with 12 unbeaten T20I series.