One-day series won, tests begin for India

“Three games ago, New Zealand thought they knew what their best eleven was. As of now right now though, we really have no idea.” When Scott Styris, former New Zealand batsman, said those shattering words there was no pathos of desperation, but it stood out as a factual harsh reality. Such has been India’s domination so far in the series. What has India’s concern area been? As articulated by Virat Kohli, it’s been the inability to stretch a 315-score to 350. Sometimes ambition can sound arrogant; here it seems just a statement of fact. It’s clear India are already thinking not of New Zealand but about matching up to higher standards in the World Cup. While New Zealand are having an identity crisis, India are fretting about a possible phantom punch from their middle order in a crunch game in the World Cup that could let them down.

In some ways, the relative lack of bigger issues takes the mind back to the 1987 World Cup in India and Pakistan. India had, as they say, a gun team then. Manoj Prabhakar would bat at No. 10. They did really well through to the semi-final but were stunned by a sweeping Graham Gooch, and put under real pressure for the first time in the chase, they succumbed. Still, it’s a better worry to have — one of ambition than of survival.

The difference between the two teams is such that Indian fans would be keener to watch how Shubman Gill performs on his likely debut in the fourth ODI on Thursday morning. He doesn’t have an explosive game but his solidity and class have been such that in some ways it’s his name, more than Prithvi Shaw’s, that has set the tongues wagging on India’s cricketing circuit for more than a year now. Shaw is seen as a fan favourite, Gill is viewed as cricketer’s cricketer. So here, hopefully, we get to see what’s the fuss about. Why did Ravi Shastri bring up the name of Gill when a journalist asked him about possible names that could be drafted in when things were seemingly going pear shaped on the Test tour of England mid last year? Why does Rahul Dravid talk highly of him? Why does WV Raman, who has been one of the coaches on the junior cricket circuit and a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy until he became women’s team’s in-charge recently, always mentions Gill as the next “solid” player in Indian cricket? We shall find out now.

Rise and rise of Gill

It says something about the struggles of this New Zealand team that we are looking at the new kid on the block with such anticipation despite knowing he will probably not find a spot in the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup.

It’s been quite a journey for Gill thus far. He hasn’t seen real failures. He can’t recall a phase where he has failed in three games. If he doesn’t hit a hundred in a few innings, his sister drawls, “Ab toh tere sey sau bhi nahi ban rahe!” (Now, you are not even scoring hundreds!) Their definition of failure — lack of hundreds —shows the family isn’t used to it. Neither is the boy himself. What would happen if he runs into a poor run of form? “Socha nahi! I would handle it then,” he told this newspaper once. Will the step up to international cricket finally serve him a dose of reality, or would he continue to march on?

The only worry for India is that their middle order hasn’t been tested as well as they would want ahead of a World Cup. Kedar Jadhav has played just 10 balls this series. The lower order hasn’t got an outing. There hasn’t been much opportunities for them to learn how to convert a 320 to 350. Who is going to provide that explosiveness? They have two more games here and a home series against Australia to — hopefully — help them sort that “issue”.

Meanwhile, New Zealand newspapers have all been about their cricket team’s failure. A scan of the New Zealand Herald throws up these headlines: “Black Caps up S*** street without a shovel”. “How Black Caps could hit 14-year low” (They haven’t lost four games in a row at home since 2005 when they were humbled by Australia). “Top order questions for Black Caps.” “Back to reality: India thrash Black Caps”. “India smash Black Caps again.” You get the idea.

Even the players themselves have been honest about being mugged in a cul-de-sac. Sample this from Ross Taylor: “We just haven’t been up to it. If we’re brutally honest, with both bat and ball we haven’t been able to penetrate. We back ourselves to keep wickets in hand with the bat, we haven’t been able to do that —India have put us under pressure for long periods of time and got wickets at crucial times. In New Zealand, if you’re three or four down with still 25 overs to go, you’re still a long way behind the game.”

Yet, all New Zealand need to inspire themselves is a look back at their own World Cup history. In 1992, when Martin Crowe led them through a dreamy World Cup campaign, New Zealand’s form leading to that tournament was quite awful as England had destroyed them in an ODI series. That’s a sobering thought for us: a pre-tournament form isn’t always the most reliable indicator of what can happen.