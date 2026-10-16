Shreyas Iyer to lead India in final two ODIs against New Zealand

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Shreyas Iyer is named captain of the Indian team for the final two ODIs against New Zealand on the upcoming tour. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will lead in the first three games.
In addition to white-ball games, the squad for the Test series has also been announced. Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar make a comeback to the side.
As preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup simmers, the Gill-led Indian side will feature in five ODIs on the tour between November 4 and 15 across four venues. The 40-day tour will kick-start on October 22 shortly after India’s home series against the West Indies with five T20Is. The all-format series will conclude with two Test matches that will be make an integral part of ICC World Test Championship final qualification for both teams.
The tour will also mark the first time since 2019 that India will play Test cricket in New Zealand, while it will be their first white-ball assignment in the country since 2022.
India tour of New Zealand 2026 – Full Match Schedule
1st T20I – 22 October, Christchurch
2nd T20I – 24 October, Christchurch
3rd T20I – 27 October, Wellington
4th T20I – 30 October, Auckland
5th T20I – 1 November, Hamilton
1st ODI – 4 November, Auckland
2nd ODI – 7 November, Wellington
3rd ODI – 10 November, Hamilton
4th ODI – 13 November, Mount Maunganui
5th ODI – 15 November, Mount Maunganui
1st Test – 19-23 November, Wellington
2nd Test – 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch
India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav
India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
India Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj