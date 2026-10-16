Shreyas Iyer to lead India in final two ODIs against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer is named captain of the Indian team for the final two ODIs against New Zealand on the upcoming tour. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will lead in the first three games.

In addition to white-ball games, the squad for the Test series has also been announced. Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar make a comeback to the side.

As preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup simmers, the Gill-led Indian side will feature in five ODIs on the tour between November 4 and 15 across four venues. The 40-day tour will kick-start on October 22 shortly after India’s home series against the West Indies with five T20Is. The all-format series will conclude with two Test matches that will be make an integral part of ICC World Test Championship final qualification for both teams.