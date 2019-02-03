India vs New Zealand stats: India register biggest series win in New Zealand

India registered an emphatic series win after beating New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Wellington by 35 runs. In a sense, it was an inconsequential game but the Indian team showed guts and character to come back from a humiliating defeat in the previous match.

Advertising

India had already won the five-match one day international (ODI) series 3-0, outplaying New Zealand by eight wickets in the first match, 90 runs in the second and seven wickets in the third. However, they lost the fourth ODI in dramatic fashion after being bowled out for 92.

But in the final ODI the Indian middle-order made amends and despite the top order not making runs helped India post a respectable score of 252. Defending under lights, the bowlers bowled well in tandem to stop the Kiwis at 217 and complete a phenomenal turnaround.

We take a look at some of the key stats from the fifth ODI-

Advertising

#India beat New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Friday to register their biggest win in New Zealand (4-1). The last time India won big at New Zealand was during the 2008/09 tour when they won 3-1.

#The last time before this series India were bowled out in two consecutive ODIs was against Bangladesh in Mirpur in June 2015 – their first two ODIs after WC 2015.

#New Zealand have lost their last four ODIs at the Westpac Stadium – against Australia in 2016, against South Africa in 2017 and against England in 2018 and India in 2019.

#Rohit Sharma failed to score a century in the fifth ODI, and thereby it was the first time he finished a series without a three-figure score since the home series against New Zealand in 2016.

#Last time India didn’t have an individual century in a 5-match ODI series was against England at home in 2013.

#Kedar Yadav’s frequent victims in ODIs (25 wickets) | 2 – Tom Latham/Mushfiqur Rahim/Kane Willimanson

#India have scored 250+ totals on twice after losing four wickets for less than 20 in ODI cricket-

266/8 from 9/4 vs Zimbabwe, 1983

252/10 from 18/4 vs New Zealand, 2019

# New Zealand losing four ODIs in a bilateral series at home has happened only four times-

1-4(6) vs Aus, 1999/00

1-4(5) vs SL, 2000/01

0-5(5) vs Aus, 2004/05

1-4(5) vs Ind, 2018/19

Teams-

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Advertising

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj