India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

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India will begin the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour with a fresh-looking side when the first of five matches gets underway at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. Fresh from a 3-2 T20I series win, India will welcome back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the 50-over setup, while Shubman Gill leads the side for the first three games before Shreyas Iyer takes over for the final two.
However, history is not on India’s side at Eden Park, where they have won just four of their 11 ODIs against New Zealand, including a seven-wicket loss in their last visit in 2022.
The hosts, meanwhile, have been dealt a double injury blow with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman ruled out of the series, forcing New Zealand to recall Tim Seifert and Henry Nicholls. Mitchell Santner will lead a split squad, with the red-ball players departing after the third ODI to prepare for the Test series beginning November 19.
India also have their own workload concerns, with Jasprit Bumrah rested and Prasidh Krishna ruled out, paving the way for Auqib Nabi to feature across the first three games
IND vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|City
|Time (IST)
|Nov 4
|Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Nov 7
|Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Wellington
|7:30 AM
|Nov 10
|Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Nov 13
|Friday
|4th ODI
|Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Nov 15
|Sunday
|5th ODI
|Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
India vs New Zealand ODI Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only), Auqib Nabi. Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur join for the last two ODIs.
New Zealand Squad (Games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand Squad (Games 4-5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Predicted XIs
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
IND vs NZ ODI Series: Live Streaming Info
The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India