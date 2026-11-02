India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

India will begin the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour with a fresh-looking side when the first of five matches gets underway at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. Fresh from a 3-2 T20I series win, India will welcome back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the 50-over setup, while Shubman Gill leads the side for the first three games before Shreyas Iyer takes over for the final two.

However, history is not on India’s side at Eden Park, where they have won just four of their 11 ODIs against New Zealand, including a seven-wicket loss in their last visit in 2022.