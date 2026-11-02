Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman ruled out of New Zealand’s ODI series vs India

New Zealand will be without batsmen Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman for their upcoming ODI series against India, the country’s cricket board said on Monday. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) further said that Tim Seifert, who had been selected for only the last two matches of the five-match ODI series, will be in the squad for the full rubber, while Henry Nicholls will be available for the first to third matches. Dean Foxcroft has been called up for the fourth and fifth matches.

“A recent MRI showed Chapman’s left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra’s right shoulder requires more recovery time before he’s able to field at full capacity,” said the NZC.