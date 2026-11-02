Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman ruled out of New Zealand’s ODI series vs India

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New Zealand will be without batsmen Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman for their upcoming ODI series against India, the country’s cricket board said on Monday. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) further said that Tim Seifert, who had been selected for only the last two matches of the five-match ODI series, will be in the squad for the full rubber, while Henry Nicholls will be available for the first to third matches. Dean Foxcroft has been called up for the fourth and fifth matches.
“A recent MRI showed Chapman’s left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra’s right shoulder requires more recovery time before he’s able to field at full capacity,” said the NZC.
“Nicholls joins the squad following his 13th List A hundred (119) during Canterbury’s second Ford Trophy match against the Wellington Firebirds, and Foxcroft will join the squad at the conclusion of the New Zealand A red-ball series against India A.”
“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said head coach Rob Walter. “I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks.”
The ODI series is the second leg of India’s full tour of New Zealand, which started with a five-match T20I series that concluded on Sunday with the visitors winning 3-2. It starts on Wednesday in Auckland while the last match is set to be held on Sunday in Mount Maunganui. The tour ends with two Test matches starting on November 19 in Wellington.