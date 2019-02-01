India vs New Zealand: Mithali Raj becomes first woman to play 200 ODIs

India captain Mithali Raj on Friday added another feather to her hat as she became the first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs. The 35-year-old achieved the record when she came out for the toss during the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Raj already created the record of becoming the most capped woman’s cricketer in the 50-overs format in April last year when she led India as captain against England in the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship ODI series. She surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards who had played 191 ODIs in her 19-year-career.

Raj made her debut for India back in June 1999 for India against Ireland in Milton Keynes, where she scored an unbeaten 114 to script a massive 161-runs win for her side.

In her 20-year-long career, the batswoman has to become the leading run-scorer in the format in the world, with 6,622 runs. She has also led India as skipper 123 times, more than any other captain in the women’s ODI. Charlotte Edwards is at second place at 117.

In her career, she has scored 7 tons and 52 fifties, thus having the record of scoring most 50-plus scores in the format.

India have already won the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Kiwi skipper Amy Satterthwaite elected to field after winning the toss. Raj scored 9 in 28 balls as India got off to a poor start and went 6 wickets down for 120 in the 35th over.