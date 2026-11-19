India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Follow IND vs NZ Test taking place in Wellington. (CREIMAS)
A tough challenge awaits India as they begin their two-Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Captain Shubman Gill has confirmed a four-man pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to lead alongside Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, while Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to keep wicket. The surface is expected to be a green top with around 15mm of grass, offering early assistance to seamers before easing out.
New Zealand will counter with a pace-heavy attack of their own, with Jacob Duffy joining Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in a three-seamer plus bowling all-rounder combination. The hosts have won three of the last four Test series between the sides, including a historic 3-0 sweep in India in 2024, and the Basin Reserve historically favours teams bowling first.
India’s batting will rely on Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the top, with Devdutt Padikkal poised for the No. 3 spot, while Gill, Pant and Dhruv Jurel form the middle order. The match begins at 3:30 AM IST, with clear weather forecast across all five days.
Scroll down to follow live score updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test from Wellington
Live Updates
Nov 19, 2026 03:07 AM IST
IND vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE: Here's Playing XIs for both sides
1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy
Nov 19, 2026 03:06 AM IST
IND vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE: INDIA WIN TOSS
India have won the toss and Shubman Gill has no hesitation in opting to bowl first. New Zealand captain Tom Latham says: "We were looking to bowl first as well."
And some big news first up at the toss from Gill: no Siraj in the Playing XI. The captain says that the bowling attack will be Bumrah, Anshul, Prasidh and Akash.
Nov 19, 2026 03:02 AM IST
Namaste
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Basin Reserve. It's a venue where India last won a Test match back in 1968. that was also India's lone victory at this ground.
After passing England & Sri Lanka tests, India await stern challenge in New Zealand
When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements in May 2025, five days apart, Indian cricket was left with two enormous shoes to fill. They had been central to the team for more than a decade, and their exits marked the end of an era. The transition was inevitable; the bigger question was how quickly the next generation could make the team their own.
The ‘garden mein ghoomne waale’ were now expected to do the heavy lifting.
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj were among those entrusted with carrying Indian Test cricket forward. There was considerable talent in this group, but that alone would not be enough. They needed to show they could deliver consistently, particularly away from home, where the demands of the long format can be unforgiving. (READ MORE)