A tough challenge awaits India as they begin their two-Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Captain Shubman Gill has confirmed a four-man pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to lead alongside Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, while Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to keep wicket. The surface is expected to be a green top with around 15mm of grass, offering early assistance to seamers before easing out.

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New Zealand will counter with a pace-heavy attack of their own, with Jacob Duffy joining Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in a three-seamer plus bowling all-rounder combination. The hosts have won three of the last four Test series between the sides, including a historic 3-0 sweep in India in 2024, and the Basin Reserve historically favours teams bowling first.

India’s batting will rely on Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the top, with Devdutt Padikkal poised for the No. 3 spot, while Gill, Pant and Dhruv Jurel form the middle order. The match begins at 3:30 AM IST, with clear weather forecast across all five days.

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Live Updates Nov 19, 2026 03:07 AM IST IND vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE: Here's Playing XIs for both sides India's Playing XI 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Dhruv Jurel, 8 Anshul Kamboj, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Prasidh Krishna New Zealand Playing XI 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy Nov 19, 2026 03:06 AM IST IND vs NZ, 1st Test LIVE: INDIA WIN TOSS India have won the toss and Shubman Gill has no hesitation in opting to bowl first. New Zealand captain Tom Latham says: "We were looking to bowl first as well." And some big news first up at the toss from Gill: no Siraj in the Playing XI. The captain says that the bowling attack will be Bumrah, Anshul, Prasidh and Akash. Nov 19, 2026 03:02 AM IST Namaste Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Basin Reserve. It's a venue where India last won a Test match back in 1968. that was also India's lone victory at this ground.