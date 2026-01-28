India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Will Suryakumar Yadav continue his good form vs NZ in Visakhapatanam

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: With the five-match T20I series already in the pocket following three one-sided wins, Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be back in action for the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

The match will be crucial for Indian opener Sanju Samson, who is looking to regain his form ahead of the all-important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where the Indian team will be tasked with defending their title at home.

With Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck, Samson, who has produced an underwhelming total of 10, 6 and 0 in the first three games, must get into the thick of things before it’s too late for him.

The Men in Blue are also expected to tweak their side for the last two T20Is to give some game time to the players spending time on the bench. The Kiwis will also undergo a few changes after Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke were released from the squad for the last two games.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Live Updates Jan 28, 2026 05:54 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Anil Kumble on Varun Chakarvarthy “I think when it comes to World Cups, winning back-to-back titles is not easy, especially in the T20 format. No team has been able to defend its title, and this presents a great opportunity for India to do that. “I certainly believe that the kind of form the team is in, and the strength of the playing squad, means India are well equipped to face any situation. India should certainly qualify for the semi-finals, and from there on, it’s anybody’s game. Jan 28, 2026 05:44 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Anil Kumble on Varun Chakarvarthy “I don’t think dew will bother him (Varun) that much. Yes, it’s not the same as bowling with a dry ball, of course, but with a wet ball, I don’t see Varun struggling too much. Similarly, Axar Patel should also be fine. The one person who might find it a bit more difficult is Kuldeep Yadav with a wet ball because of his bowling style. Having said that, Kuldeep is also used to bowling in these conditions,” he added. Jan 28, 2026 05:35 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Anil Kumble on Varun Chakarvarthy “…especially during the time of the World Cup in February and March, with matches being played late in the evening. It’s not going to be easy. As spinners, you tend to get used to bowling with a wet ball; it’s nothing new. However, one aspect that India can certainly take comfort from is that I don’t think it affects someone like Varun Chakaravarthy because of the grip he has on the ball and the pace at which he bowls,” Kumble said on JioHotstar. Jan 28, 2026 05:26 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Ravi Bishnoi coach Sharukh Khan “His run-up always started from outside and used to come in. But he was running straight. At the point of release, his non-bowling arm had become too straight and he was releasing the ball at an angle of 11 ‘0 clock as against the usual 1 ‘O clock that is common amongst the leg-spinners and he wasn’t using the crease,” Shahrukh dissects where it was going wrong with Bishnoi. Jan 28, 2026 05:16 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Ravi Bishnoi coach Sharukh Khan on tweak in action “He wasn’t bowling the usual lengths he used to bowl,” Shahrukh who coaches now in Dubai tells The Indian Express . “When he came to us, he wanted to make a few tweaks and also work a lot on his batting. He was very determined. For a few weeks, he was working like any young kid in the academy who wanted to learn as much as he can,” Shahrukh says. Jan 28, 2026 05:04 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma on his learnings “The 2019 World Cup was a big lesson for me. I scored so many runs there, but we did not win the World Cup. So I asked myself, what is the use of this? What will I do with these runs? Yes, they remain in your statistics column and all that, but for me, that was of no real use. That is when I decided that I would play for what makes me happy,” he said on JioHotstar’s ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for T20 World Cup’ show. Jan 28, 2026 04:55 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma “What was brilliant was that Rohit took the lead immediately. He took responsibility for setting the tempo himself, rather than asking others to do it. When your leader stands up and says, ‘I will do this, even if it comes at the cost of my average or my personal numbers,’ it becomes much easier to pass that message through the team,” he added. Jan 28, 2026 04:47 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma “There was a feeling that we were slightly behind in white-ball cricket and needed to push the envelope a little more. Run rates were going up, risk-taking was increasing, and we needed to adapt to that reality,” said Dravid Jan 28, 2026 04:35 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: What did Jacob Oram say? "To sing our winning team song after a nice victory against a good side would be cool, but at the same time, you've got to look a bit deeper than wins and losses. And that's not downplaying the results here, but we've got to make sure that we're looking at the longer term and the bigger picture as well. And, historically, New Zealand have peaked well during the ICC events." Jan 28, 2026 04:31 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: What did Morkel say ahead of the game "With the 11 that we can pick on match day, we've got 11 match winners. Everybody has got a certain 'X' factor about them. They know that there's no guarantee of being the 11. It's about who's suited best for the conditions and how we can help the team win at the end of the day." Jan 28, 2026 04:24 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: India predicted XI Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya/Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi/Vaun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Jan 28, 2026 04:01 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: NZ predicted XI Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy Jan 28, 2026 03:47 PM IST India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Pitch Report The playing surface of the ACA-VDCA Stadium has been known to produce belters with batters finding plenty of joy from the surface. The last time the stadium hosted a T20I, there were a combined 400 runs scored here in the match between India and Australia. The pitch is also known to offer some purchase to the spinners, slowing down occasionally. Jan 28, 2026 03:28 PM IST IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Score: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches played: 28 India won: 17 (2 in Super Over) New Zealand won: 10 Tied: 1 Jan 28, 2026 03:01 PM IST IND vs NZ 4th T20 Live Score Updates: Welcome! Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the India vs New Zealand white-ball series. On Wednesday, the two sides will take on each other for the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue have already won the five-match T20I series after thrashing the Kiwis in one-sided affairs in the first three games. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action updates straight from the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.