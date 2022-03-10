India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: IND look for 2nd win on the trot

The Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup. (Twitter)

Preview: India need big guns to fire against NZ women

On a high after thrashing Pakistan in their Women’s World Cup opener, India will need to raise their game when they take on hosts New Zealand in their second game on Thursday. Mithali Raj’s team is a buoyed lot, but need to be wary as the Kiwi girls beat them 4-1 in an ODI series just prior to the showpiece tournament.

India won the final game of the series to avoid a clean sweep, but otherwise senior pros Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur were unable to make winning contributions. Opener Shafali Verma is clearly struggling with her form. Smriti Mandhana did score a fine 52 against Pakistan, but was far from her elegant best. Deepti Sharma made a valuable 40 at No. 3, a position more suited to Yastika Bhatia, who looked in good nick in the warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies, scoring 58 and 42 respectively.

If India has to play Yastika in the XI, they will have to drop either Pooja Vastrakar or Sneh Rana, heroes in their triumph against Pakistan. Their record 122-run stand for the seventh wicket saved India from embarrassment. The two players are also quite capable with ball in hand. (READ MORE)