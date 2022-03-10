scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022
India vs New Zealand, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: IND look for 2nd win on the trot

Women's World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Match Live Score, IND vs NZ Match Live Scorecard: What looked like a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all bases covered.

By: Sports Desk |
March 10, 2022 5:45:51 am
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score:

India Vs New Zealand Live Score (Women’s World Cup 2022): Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women’s World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.

The pitch at Hamilton’s Seddon Park has been traditionally known as a batting belter and Mithali Raj and her team would like to put up a better show against Sophie Devine’s White Ferns, who have had a great run in the recently concluded bilateral series.

More than the margin of the 1-4 defeat, it was the fact that Indians were outplayed in all departments must have been a cause of worry for head coach Ramesh Powar who has been trying out various combinations. What looked like a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all bases covered.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch all the live action from Mithali Raj-led India vs Sophie Devine-led New Zealand from New Zealand's Seddon Park.

The Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup. (Twitter)

Preview: India need big guns to fire against NZ women

On a high after thrashing Pakistan in their Women’s World Cup opener, India will need to raise their game when they take on hosts New Zealand in their second game on Thursday. Mithali Raj’s team is a buoyed lot, but need to be wary as the Kiwi girls beat them 4-1 in an ODI series just prior to the showpiece tournament.

India won the final game of the series to avoid a clean sweep, but otherwise senior pros Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur were unable to make winning contributions. Opener Shafali Verma is clearly struggling with her form. Smriti Mandhana did score a fine 52 against Pakistan, but was far from her elegant best. Deepti Sharma made a valuable 40 at No. 3, a position more suited to Yastika Bhatia, who looked in good nick in the warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies, scoring 58 and 42 respectively.

If India has to play Yastika in the XI, they will have to drop either Pooja Vastrakar or Sneh Rana, heroes in their triumph against Pakistan. Their record 122-run stand for the seventh wicket saved India from embarrassment. The two players are also quite capable with ball in hand. (READ MORE)

